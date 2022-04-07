Chubb Life Yearly Income Plan Bestows Your Wealth to Your Future Generation at EaseChubb.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 April 2022 – Recognising people’s need to plan for different phases of their life from getting married, buying a home, funding children’s education and saving for retirement, Chubb Life Hong Kong has launched “Chubb Life Yearly Income Plan” (“the Plan”). The Plan provides liquidity and flexibility with a steady stream of cash return over time, which creates a continuous income that customers can rely on to achieve their changing life goals.

Customers can enjoy an annual cash payment every policy year starting from the 1st policy anniversary, as well as an extra cash payment every 10 years starting from the 10th policy anniversary.

Wai Kit Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, “We believe that customers value growing wealth and legacy building, so we have designed a product that meets both requirements. With steady income streams, the Plan helps customers accomplish their long-term savings goal. The Plan also allows policy continuation with the option to change the insured.

To provide comfort to customers during financial difficulties, the Plan offers further peace of mind with a premium holiday of up to two policy years. What’s more, in the unfortunate event of the insured dying due to an accident during the 1st policy year, an additional benefit of up to US$100,000 is provided.

Further product information can be found at: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/chubb-life-yearly-income-plan.html

