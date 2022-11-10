Chubb Promotes Ben Howell to Lead Consumer Business in Asia Pacificchubb-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2022 – Chubb today announced the promotion of Ben Howell to Regional Head of Consumer, APAC for its general insurance business in the Asia Pacific region. Currently, he serves as Regional Head of Accident & Health (A&H) for Asia Pacific at Chubb.

In his new role, Mr. Howell will have overall responsibility for the financial performance of Chubb’s consumer business which comprises accident and health and personal lines insurance. He will report to Paul McNamee, Regional President of Asia Pacific for Chubb.

“Ben is a key member of the Asia Pacific regional leadership team. Under his leadership as Regional Head of A&H, he has proven to be very innovative and entrepreneurial in expanding the product range of the business, building new relationships and strengthening major affinity partnerships,” said Mr. McNamee. “He has excellent management experience in engaging people across the business through clarity of vision. As a people-focused leader, he is also known for building high performance teams while taking a strong interest in their career development with Chubb.”

Mr. Howell has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry including more than a decade in Asia. He commenced his career at Chubb’s predecessor company in Sydney, Australia in 2002 before embarking on his international career three years later with another insurer. Having gained valuable experience in the commercial business and working with diverse cultures, he returned to Chubb in 2016 to grow his career even further.

Hashtag: #Chubb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.