Chubb’s Day of Service Returns On-site in Asia PacificTW_1.jpg

Chubb's annual Regional Day of Service (RDS) took place during the week of 7 – 11 November 2022, marking the 10th year that employees have been making a difference in communities across Asia Pacific.

Outreach programs continued to focus on meeting the essential needs of communities and increasing educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Greater level of community engagement with the return of in-person activities

All 10 participating countries and territories have included on-site activities in their plans, and more than 460 employees have since participated in RDS this year. For many of our volunteers, this is the first time since 2020 that they were able to interact in-person with beneficiaries.

Paul McNamee, Regional President for Chubb in Asia Pacific, shared: “This year, Chubb marks a decade of giving back to communities in the region through our regional day of service. Since the beginning, all outreach activities are completely led and executed by our employees. Their can-do spirit and unwavering commitment to communities where we live, work and serve have made our regional day of service a success. I am truly grateful to all Chubb employees for their passion and contributions to RDS.”

Brad Bennett, Chief Operating Officer Chubb Life, added: “Over the years, we have seen RDS evolve to better serve our communities. For instance, the focus on meeting essential needs of communities and virtual elements in outreach programs were a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the majority of RDS activities were conducted on-site, and this has been welcomed by our employee volunteers. While the format of our day of service may change over time, the commitment to our communities remain constant as we look forward to the continued success of RDS.”

Diverse Range of Activities Addressing the Needs of Communities

RDS was conducted this year in Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Outreach activities included events such as a river clean-up, educational field trips, financial literacy workshops, fund-raising campaigns, and the donation of IT equipment, school supplies, and other necessities.

Regional Day of Service Highlights

Hong Kong SAR

Employee volunteers in Hong Kong packed over 800kg of rice into smaller bags for distribution to the elderly and families supported by St. James Settlement. Chubb staff also accompanied 20 underprivileged children from the organization to the Hoi Ha Wan Marine Life Centre, where they learned about ocean conservation and took part in a guided cruise on a glass-bottom boat.

In addition, staff volunteers from Chubb and DBS, a strategic partner and leading financial services group, worked together to conduct a series of financial literacy workshops for over 200 secondary-level students from five schools in collaboration with Junior Achievement Hong Kong. This program also marks the fifth year of partnership with DBS.

Volunteers from Chubb and DBS coaching students at a financial literacy workshop

Indonesia

Chubb’s life and general insurance operations worked together to hold their first on-site RDS event in two years at the SOS Children’s Village in Jakarta. The company donated essential items including a water filtration system to provide clean water for more than 80 children and caregivers living in the community, waste sorting bins for every house, and health supplements for children. In addition, a series of fun and interactive activities were organized to allow for greater engagement between volunteers and the beneficiaries.

Volunteers decorating waste sorting bins that were donated to the SOS Children’s Village in Jakarta

Korea

In Korea, 68 employees came together to build 75 sets of braille calendar and braille number playing cards for visually impaired children. These were distributed together with financial education audiobooks produced by Chubb to care facilities and schools for the visually impaired across the country through the Child Fund Korea.

By providing these braille kits and audiobooks, the company hopes to improve the braille literacy rate and provide access to financial education for visually impaired children.

Malaysia

Volunteers from Malaysia will be bringing children from Yayasan Sunbeams Home to visit The Acre by Farm Fresh and learn about sustainable farming in January 2023.

New Zealand

Employees from New Zealand turned up in full force for Chubb’s day of service. In addition to clearing and cleaning a donated warehouse space and setting up sorting stations, volunteers also sorted donated items including shoes, clothing, hygiene products and toys, before packing them into 200 gift boxes. These will go towards the 5,000 Christmas gift boxes that Catalytic Foundation will be distributing to underprivileged children.

By setting up the venue for collecting and sorting donated items, Chubb has helped made it easier for multiple organizations to continue this great work and running their own charity days at the venue in support of the Catalytic Foundation.

Employees in New Zealand putting together 200 Christmas gift boxes for underprivileged children

Philippines

In the Philippines, 150 staff volunteers from Chubb’s Business Services unit worked together to assemble and deliver 1,460 packs of school supplies to Maybunga Elementary School, which serves a less affluent community in Pasig City. These were presented to all students from grades three to six. Employees from Chubb’s general insurance operation also worked with Fostering Education & Environment for Development (FEED) to plant trees at the Sinoloan Laguna.

Singapore

Chubb continued to help low-income families supported by Beyond Social Services (BSS). A virtual donation drive raised over $39,000, which was used to purchase festive hampers that will be distributed by staff volunteers to more than 420 families in time for the end-year holidays. Funds will also be used to provide 800 homecooked meals under the Project Masak-lah! program by BSS. During the school holidays in late November, volunteers also organized a fun-filled science workshop for 60 primary school children supported by BSS.

Taiwan

The life and general insurance operations in Taiwan worked together on a series of initiatives in support of Alang Pulan Village, a rural indigenous community in Ren’ai Township. Twelve sets of used computers were donated to Qin’Ai Elementary School, providing students with access to digital technology. Volunteers also organized a financial literacy camp for about 70 students, where they were introduced to the concept of insurance and its importance through interactive games and activities.

To help drive economic development in the area, Chubb sponsored a rice field that supported the preservation of the Ina Valley Glutinous Rice, a unique variety of rice with significant cultural relevance to the local community. Over 60 employees took part in the harvesting ceremony together with local farmers. In addition, a painting competition was held at the rice field for students of Qin’Ai Elementary School to learn more about the Ina Valley Glutinous Rice.

Students from Qin’Ai Elementary School taking part in a painting competition held at the rice field

Thailand

Chubb’s general insurance operation organized an educational day trip for 100 middle-school students from Prongmadua Wittiyakom School to Don Hoi Lot, a sandbar in the Samut Songkhram province. Volunteers and students went on boat rides to learn about the mangrove ecosystem and helped remove garbage from the river. Employees also set up six game stations where the children took part in fun activities and learned about the 3Rs of waste management – reduce, reuse and recycle.

In addition, a series of activities was organized to raise awareness about plastic pollution among employees. These include simple quiz games, sharing of ideas from employees to reduce global warming, and a donation drive to collect pre-owned items for the Luang Ta Noi Foundation.

Employee volunteers from Chubb’s life insurance operation also accompanied 50 elementary school students supported by the Teach for Thailand Foundation on a visit to the Mangrove Forest Resources Education and Development Center.

Video of volunteers and students on a field trip to Don Hoi Lot in Thailand

Vietnam

Chubb will be contributing to the Vietnam Children’s Protection Fund to help children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic, and employees have been invited to craft messages of encouragement for these children.

