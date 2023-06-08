Chugg and Select Music Launching Country-Focused Booking Agency Wheelhouse

Australian music companies Chugg Music and Select Music are teaming up with veteran music manager Dan Biddle to launch a new country and Americana-focused agency, called Wheelhouse. The move was announced yesterday by Chugg and Select, who say they’re aiming to service the growing appetite for country music within Australia and beyond.

Wheelhouse will be led by Select Music’s Rob Giovannoni and Biddle, who’ll become Co-Heads of the agency. Katie Krollig, also from the Select Music team, will join as lead agent.

Henry Wagons: ‘(Dont’ Be) Down And Out’

[embedded content]

“The growth of country music in Australia over the last few years has been well documented and it was clear that the market needed a new agency to service the many great new artists coming through along with the established artists who are kicking major goals,” Michael Chugg said in a statement.

Wheelhouse comes will a roster that includes Henry Wagons, James Blundell, Kingswood, Casey Barnes, and more.

“I’m excited to be in the sublime twangy company Wheelhouse have corralled,” Wagons commented. “What a great broad-ranging stable for live country music of all shapes and sizes.“

Further Reading

Johnny Took of DMA’S Launches Melbourne Studio with Small Time Group’s Steve Hibberd

Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar’s Fundraising Campaign to Buy the Tote Hits $3 Million Target

triple j’s Like A Version – The Complete List