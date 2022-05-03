Chula Ranks No. 1 in Thailand for the 3rd Consecutive Year and Top 16 in the World with the Highest Impact on Society

BANGKOK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the latest results of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022, Chulalongkorn University has made Thai universities proud by being ranked No. 1 in Thailand for the 3rd consecutive year and top 16 in the world (out of 1,524 institutions from 110 countries), which is the highest ranking ever given to a Thai university.

Chulalongkorn University earned outstanding scores in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are as follows:

SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being: ranked 16th out of 1,101 institutions worldwide, up one place

– Good Health and Well-being: out of 1,101 institutions worldwide, up one place SDG 9 – Industry Innovation and Infrastructure: ranked 26th out of 785 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34 places

– Industry Innovation and Infrastructure: out of 785 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34 places SDG 14 – Life Below Water: ranked 26th out of 452 institutions worldwide

– Life Below Water: out of 452 institutions worldwide SDG 15 – Life on Land: ranked 16th out of 521 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34 places

– Life on Land: out of 521 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34 places SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals: ranked 10th out of 1,438 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34 places

The THE Impact Rankings of World Universities this year reflect Chulalongkorn University’s progress toward being a world-class university in terms of SDG Impact, which is the result of its consistent and genuine commitment to contribute to societal innovations and sustainable development.

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/72382/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of innovations for society and is listed in the World’s Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.