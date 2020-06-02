Churches in Calapan City will reopen on June 6

CITY OF CALAPAN, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines – Churches at the Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan (AVC) will open their doors for parishioners starting on Saturday, June 6.

Fr. Nestor Adalia, apostolic administrator, made the announcement in a directive posted on Facebook.

At the Sto. Niño Cathedral in this city, Masses are scheduled on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Masses are scheduled at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

To allow physical distancing, only 370 people will be allowed in a church.

To ensure this, one needs to get a pass from the cathedral office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

—Madonna T. Virola

