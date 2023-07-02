Trending Now

CIA says Russia is a recruiting opportunity as disaffection with war rises

TopNews
admin

CIA says Russia is a recruiting opportunity as disaffection with war rises

CIA says Russia is a recruiting opportunity

CIA Director William Burns gestures as he speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW — U.S. CIA Director William Burns said on Saturday that disaffection in Russia with the war in Ukraine was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to recruit spies – and that his agency was not letting it go to waste.

“Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership beneath the steady diet of state propaganda and practiced repression,” Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, said in a lecture to Britain’s Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire, England.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That disaffection creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us at CIA – at our core a human intelligence service. We’re not letting it go to waste.”

RELATED STORIES

FEATURED STORIES

In new video, CIA urges Russians to leak ‘the truth’

As Russia teetered, the elite trembled, and some private jets left

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top