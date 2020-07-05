“Ciara Sotto celebrates 40th birthday with a purple and gold-themed party”

Ciara Sotto, on her Instagram page, posted photos taken from her birthday celebration with her family.

Celebrity Ciara Sotto turned 40 years old last Thursday, July 2, and celebrated with a purple and gold-themed intimate party.

In the photos she posted on her Instagram page, Ciara expressed her elation over the love she received during her big day. One by one, she thanked those who celebrated with her.

“I am still overwhelmed with all the love from yesterday!!😍 Sharing with you some pictures taken by @niceprintphoto . 💜💜💜 Thank you so much for being part of this milestone.

“Shout out to @ian__austin and @joywsotto for a giving me a whole day of surprises! I don’t think I’ll ever stop thanking both of you. You made me cry so much happy tears yesterday.

“Thank you @ian__austin , for planning this since last month and for making sure I got my favourite cakes, for my super cute decor and yummy food. Thanks Joy, for helping Ian out, for making sure there’s a program and for the extra decors and thanks to my musical director- Kuya @giansotto for letting your kids and your helpers perform a surprise number for me, and the boodle lunch. It’s really a blessing to be neighbors with you. I have instant guests and performers.

“Thanks to my Crixus, Amari and my nephews for your sweet birthday cards and for dancing for Mama Nene! Thank you to our house helpers for that special dance number that you’ve been rehearsing in secret!

“What a joy it was to wake up to such a beautiful balloon arrangement by @partystationphils !!! Thank you to everyone who sent me extra food and sweets @liquidzjuice @mrparksbreadandcake @b.baked.ph @desserts.by.joshua @pinkchiffoncakes @ilovepastapockets @fruteria.ph @ontherax @emmzztrinidad @czarhart and Thanks to those who sent me flowers too! Thank you to all my friends and family who were part of the AVP that my dearest @chamytoaguedan edited, I was crying while watching it!“

To conclude, Ciara said that despite not having the “usual party” due to the community quarantine, her heart still brimmed with joy. “It may not have been the usual party because we’re still on quarantine, but it was a day that made me feel so loved and I couldn’t stop shedding happy tears. My heart is full. I love you you all so much!,” she said.

Meanwhile, photo and video service company Nice Print Photography posted a video highlights of Ciara’s birthday on their Facebook page.

Ciara is also known to be the daughter of long-time celebrity couple Senator Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa.