“Ciara Sotto shares sweet birthday message for boyfriend”

Ciara Sotto shared her birthday message for her non-showbiz boyfriend, Ian Austin, who is celebrating his birthday this Wednesday, November 18.

Ciara Sotto shared her birthday message for her non-showbiz boyfriend, Ian Austin, who is celebrating his birthday this Wednesday, November 18.

On Instagram, the actress shared photos of herself with Austin, whom she described as the “sweetest boyfriend ever.”

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest boyfriend ever… @ian__austin! I love you Babe!” she wrote in the caption.

She then expressed her gratitude to her boyfriend for loving her and her son, Crixus.

“Thank you for loving me and Crixus so much and for being so affectionate. We are so grateful for you,” she said.

Ciara and Ian have been together for more than two years now.

READ: Ciara Sotto shares photo with her new boyfriend

In a previous post, she said that she considers her boyfriend a blessing.

“Grateful for Ian. I cannot thank the Lord enough for bringing Ian into my life. For me, he’s the sweetest guy ever! I don’t remember being this ‘kilig’ with anyone else but him (excuse the cheese haha!)” she said.

“Apart from making me feel special and treating me like a princess, he is one person who calms me down by simply having the right words to say. He knows when I feel bad, shows how much he cares for me, and helps me out in every way he can even before I ask for it,” she added.

Declaring her love for her boyfriend, Ciara said: “Thank you for your sweet ways, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you for being very loving to Crixus, it makes my heart full seeing him enjoy your company so much! I love you Babe.”

Ciara was previously married to businessman Joe Oconer, who is the father of her son. Their marriage was annulled in 2019.