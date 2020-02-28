CIDG chief in Bacolod held for extortion

BACOLOD CITY –– Police arrested the chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) here and a civilian companion for allegedly extorting money in exchange for unhampered operations of a KTV bar.

Major Melvin Madrona, who was assigned as head of the CIDG in Bacolod City last January 2020, and his cohort Jay-R Dela Cruz, 40, a cockfighting fowl handler, were accused of demanding P5,000 per week from owners of a KTV bar.

Colonel Ronald Lee, director of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) of the Philippine National Police, said they hatched an entrapment operation against Madrona and Dela Cruz, which led to the arrest of the two suspects at the Guanzon Cockpit Arena in Barangay Mansilingan on Thursday, February 27.

“We have arrested a police official accused of extortion in line with our continuing implementation of a directive to go after rogues in uniform. We assure the public that we will immediately and properly act on all complaints against erring police officers,” Lee said.

Madrona and Dela Cruz are now under the custody of the IMEG and will face criminal charges for robbery-extortion. A separate administrative case will also be filed against Madrona.

Sought for comment, Madrona denied the accusations, saying he was set up by the complainants.

Lee said he ordered the conduct of an operation after receiving a complaint from the owners of the Ztrip Zone KTV Bar in Barangay Sincang, Bacolod City.

The complainants, Ashly Alba, Rosalie Pequera and Rizaldy Claver, said the suspects demanded a weekly protection money from them in exchange for unhampered operations in their KTV bar.

“The complainants were told that by giving P5,000 every Thursday, their KTV bar will not be raided,” Lee said.

Based on their investigation, Lee said the CIDG led by Madrona raided the complainants’ KTV bar and arrested Pesquera, some KTV bar workers, and their Japanese clients last February 8.

The following day, Madrona released them on condition that the KTV Bar owners will give a weekly pay of P5,000 to the CIDG Bacolod City chief.

On February 20, the three bar owners said they started giving the P5,000 weekly “protection money” to a certain Police Senior Master Sergeant Nabarte as instructed by Madrona.

Lee said they had yet to establish the real identity of Nabarte.

In March 2017, Madrona was charged with physical injury, arbitrary detention, and grave coercion by an Overseas Filipino Worker, who was reportedly mauled by the CIDG chief after they figured in a vehicular accident.

Lee said the PNP-IMEG was also monitoring four other policemen for their illegal activities in Negros Occidental./lzb

