CIDG nabs alleged maker of fake money, documents

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY –– The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a person suspected to be counterfeiting Philippine peso bills and other assorted documents during a raid in Barangay Tablon here early Thursday, January 23.

Major Napoleon Carpio, CIDG-10 deputy regional chief, said Edgar dela Cerna also known as Robert dela Cerna, Tata, and Egay, was allegedly the leader of a group counterfeiting money and other documents in a subdivision in Barangay Tablon, where he set up his operation.

His associates are still at large.

Carpio said the suspect had been into forging of documents, identification cards, and “everything that can be illegally reproduced.”

The CIDG, however, did not find fake currencies other than the local bills.

Carpio also said they were still validating if dela Cerna was connected with other groups.

Taken from the suspect was a caliber .38 pistol without serial number, six pieces of live ammunition for the revolver, a computer set, a coin-operated computer with internet connection (“pesonet”), three units of computer printers, two automatic voltage regulators, two paper cutters, and 129 pieces of P1,000 bills with different serial numbers.

Carpio said dela Cerna was arrested in 2004 for the same offense but was able to post bail.

The suspect’s arrest was based on the search warrant issued by a judge based in Gingoog City for violation of Articles 166, 168, and 176 of the Revised Penal Code.

Article 166 involves “forging treasury or bank notes on other documents payable to bearer; importing and uttering such false or forged notes and documents.”

Article 168 is about illegal possession and use of false treasury or banknotes and other instruments of credit, while Article 176 involves the manufacturing and possession of instruments or implements for falsification./lzb

