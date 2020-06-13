Trending Now

CIDG raids suspected gunrunner’s house in Bataan

CIDG raids suspected gunrunner's house in Bataan

HERMOSA, Bataan –– A 29-year-old man, who is the suspected ringleader of a gun-running syndicate in Central Luzon, had been arrested during a raid on Thursday along the Roman Highway in Barangay Mambog, a belated police report says.

A handgun, a hand grenade, a teargas canister, and a magazine for a 9-mm pistol were seized from the home of Elmer Napenas, said Police Major Christian Burgos, chief of the Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Bataan.

Police Captain Alvin Caballes led the raiding team, which was armed with a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Ma. Lourdes Ignacio of the Bataan Regional Trial Court Branch 5.

Napenas will be charged for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

