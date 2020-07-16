CIFF Guangzhou 2020 From July 27- 30: The First Truly Large-scale Furniture Exhibition of This year

GUANGZHOU, China, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 45th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (“CIFF Guangzhou”), the first truly large-scale furniture exhibition of this year in China, which covers the entire industry chain, will be held at the China Import and Export Fair Complex (“Canton Fair Complex”) in Guangzhou from 27th to 30th of July. This year, CIFF Guangzhou is to provide both online and on-site exhibits and events with the mission of driving recovery and stimulating growth.



On-site, home furniture, home decor and home textiles, outdoor furniture, office and hotel furniture and commercial furniture, as well as furniture machinery and raw materials, will be on display in Areas A, B and C of the Complex. CIFF Guangzhou has also partnered with several key industry leaders this year to host a series of events and themed exhibitions.

2020 Global Furniture Industry Trend Conference, which will be held concurrently with the exhibition, will bring together leading international players across the industry. They will provide forward-looking guidance with a focus on how to apply a professional and market-oriented approach to expand the industry further globally.

“Design Spring” Contemporary Chinese Furniture Design Fair will be held in Area A, Hall 3.2 to which many leading furniture and home decor designers have been invited as co-curators. The focus will be on how to integrate art, design and life to re-examine and discover the unique cultural, artistic, model and brand value of contemporary Chinese furniture design to release the charismatic nature inherent in the design of Chinese furniture to the world.

The inaugural 2030+ International Future Office to be held in Area B, Hall 11.2, will integrate image, text, light, shadow, sound and multimedia to create an exciting spatial experience intertwined with real-world scenarios and virtual interactions.

The Fair will also gather well-established and emerging designers to connect with exhibitors during the forums directly, building out a communication platform specially crafted for designers.

With COVID-19 remaining a global challenge, CIFF Guangzhou 2020 will combine online and on-site experiences to create a cloud-based interactive and beneficial platform supported by several high-traffic online networks. Through an enhanced audience experience, the Fair will help exhibitors expand their marketing channels by organizing events (promotions, exhibitions, presentations, online forums), building a platform connecting exhibitors with visitors.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200708/2851524-1?lang=0