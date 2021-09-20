Cigarette tax collections up to P83B in Jan-July

Excise tax collections of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (B IR) from cigarettes went up by 31 percent to P83 billion in January to July this year from P63 billion a year ago, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

In a statement on Monday, the DoF said Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Co. Inc. (PMFTC) remained the top cigarette manufacturer with excise tax payments amounting to P42.04 billion, up by 6.9 percent from P39.3 billion a year ago.

Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresa Habitan

The DoF, citing Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresa Habitan’s report to Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, said Japan Tobacco International (Philippines) Inc. (JTI) came next with P38.8 billion in excise taxes paid, up by 73.1 percent from P22.4 billion in 2020.

The remaining P2.13 billion was paid by other cigarette manufacturers, such as the Associated Anglo American Tobacco Corp. and Kenstand Philippines Inc. (KPI).

Habitan said that based on tax data, PMFTC’s market share of 50.7 percent remained higher than JTI’s share of 46.8 percent for the first seven months of 2021.

“However, it should be noted that JTI’s share for (this) period increased by 11.4 percentage points when compared to last year. This was due to JTI’s increased volume of 55.8 percent year-on-year while PMFTC’s reported volume declined by 3.8 percent,” Habitan said.

Based on the tax collections, JTI’s volume of removals was 777 million packs. In the same period last year, volume of removals was at 498 million packs.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“This is equivalent to an increase of 278 million packs for the first seven months of the year,” Habitan said.

For PMFTC, the volume of removals for the first seven months of 2020 and of 2021 was 874 million packs and 841 million packs, respectively.

Habitan said this is equivalent to a decline of 33 million packs for the first seven months of the year.

Under President Duterte’s administration, excise taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products were increased thrice to raise more funds for the Universal Health Care (UHC) program and the government’s other priority initiatives.