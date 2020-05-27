Cignal TV Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Launch Satellite Internet Service in Philippines

Satellite-enabled broadband will be available to Cignal TV’s millions of subscribers

GERMANTOWN, Maryland, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that Cignal TV Inc., the Philippines premier direct-to-home (DTH) satellite provider, has selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System to enable satellite broadband service to its two million subscribers. Under the agreement, Hughes will provide Cignal TV with user terminals and a network management system using the same technology that Hughes employs to power HughesNet®, its flagship satellite Internet service with more than 1.5 million subscribers.

“To launch satellite Internet, we need a platform that we know will deliver a high-quality experience for our two million customers – this is why we chose the Hughes JUPITER System,” said Jane Jimenez Basas, president and chief executive officer of Cignal TV. “In addition to its proven ability to support home Internet, the JUPITER platform gives us the flexibility to consider other satellite services, such as cellular backhaul, community Wi-Fi and enterprise applications.”

“We look forward to working together with Cignal TV to bring their customers all the benefits of satellite Internet, like social connection, education, healthcare, and access to civil services,” said Vaibhav Magow, assistant vice president, Hughes. “This agreement underscores the value of the JUPITER System as the de-facto standard for satellite broadband implementation with leading operators around the world — like Cignal TV — leveraging the performance and capabilities of the platform to achieve their business needs.”

The JUPITER System is the next-generation Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) platform from Hughes for broadband services over both high-throughput and conventional satellites. Employing the DVB-S2X standard for highly efficient use of satellite bandwidth, the JUPITER System powers services on more than 40 satellites around the world, and is the foundation for HughesNet, the satellite Internet service from Hughes available in countries throughout the Americas. The JUPITER System supports applications such as community Wi-Fi hotspots, cellular backhaul, enterprise networks and in-flight connectivity services, in addition to broadband Internet access.

About Cignal TV

Cignal TV was launched in 2009 and is currently the Philippines premier DTH satellite provider. It transmits 121 channels including free-to-air, SD and HD channels to household and commercial venues nationwide. It also offers a mix of 12 audio channels and on-demand service through pay-per-view channels. Cignal is owned by Cignal TV, a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings, the media partner of PLDT Group.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world’s largest satellite network with over 1.5 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company’s HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world’s most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

