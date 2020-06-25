Cimatu orders DENR lockdown as 2 employees test positive for Covid

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Roy Cimatu ordered a lockdown of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) central office in Quezon City after two of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official said on Thursday.

Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda told a virtual press briefing that the lockdown was an “immediate order” to sanitize the compound and implement “proper precautionary measures” due to the number of people going to the DENR.

The two employees are under quarantine and the department plans to do contact tracing.