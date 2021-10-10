CIMB Bank PH boasts over P142B-digital transactions in 9 months in 2021

CIMB Bank Philippines (PH) continues to be at the forefront of the digital banking space, ending September 2021 with a gross transaction value of more than P142 billion, 323 percent more versus the same period last year. It has also onboarded close to 5 million customers to date and currently has almost 1 million lending customers in its portfolio, reinforcing its role in driving financial inclusion and its contribution to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)'s digitalization goal for the country.

As the pandemic continually reshapes various aspects of daily life – including banking – CIMB Bank PH continues to make banking easier and more accessible to all Filipinos. This led to significant growth across multiple categories versus the same period last year. Deposits increased by 247 percent to more than P62 billion while loan disbursements astoundingly grew by around 1100 percent to P9.3 billion.

“The driving force behind everything we do in CIMB has always been to provide Filipinos real value and accessible financial solutions that enable them to provide more for themselves and their families. As pioneers in digital banking in the Philippines, we are very pleased to be the leader in support of BSP's financial inclusion agenda and to move banking to digital in the Philippines in a big way. We are also humbled with the overwhelming loyalty of our customers over the two years we have been in operations,” CIMB Bank PH Chief Executive Officer Vijay Manoharan shared. “This inspires us to work harder and continuously deliver innovative solutions for Filipinos, especially to those who remain unbanked and underserved.”

Changing the way Filipinos bank, CIMB Bank PH also recently released REVI Credit, the first all-in-one, all-digital and on-demand credit product in the country. Through REVI, Filipinos can have a credit line of up to P250,000, which they can use to pay bills and withdraw cash. REVI also embeds the buy-now-pay-later feature, enabling customers to purchase up-front and pay over a period of time. Most notably, REVI lets customers instantly convert their credit line into cash or a term loan with flexible terms and at low interest rates. The application process is also fully digital and mobile. Customers can enjoy instant approval without having to submit any documents, eliminating the need to line up in a bank or wait for days to be approved.

As of its launch, REVI has only been available for selected CIMB Bank PH customers, but it will be available to all CIMB customers in the coming months.

CIMB Bank PH is a multi-awarded, all-digital platform bank, established with the aim of disrupting the Philippine banking landscape. Providing a simple and seamless integrated digital banking experience, CIMB Bank PH has transformed banking for close to 5 million customers and counting, empowering them to open an account in 10 minutes with the highest savings rates, easy access to credit, zero fees, a fully digital loan application and 24/7 safe and secure digital banking. CIMB Bank PH is part of the CIMB Group, one of the leading banks in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.