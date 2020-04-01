“Cinema One Originals 2020 postponed to 2021”

The 16th edition of Cinema One Originals has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its organizers said on Tuesday, March 31.

In a statement, Cinema One, a division of ABS-CBN Films, announced that it is extending its deadline for the submission of script entries for the 2021 Cinema One Originals Film Festival until June 1.

This, it said, would allow more time for filmmakers to “craft fresh and fascinating narratives intended for the big screen.”

Cinema One Originals 2020 is postponed. While the deadline of entries submission for the 2021 Cinema One Originals Film Festival is until June 1, 2020. Read our full statement here.#C1Originals pic.twitter.com/8iUZWykNs4 — Cinema One Originals (@c1origs) March 31, 2020

“We’ve decided to postpone this year’s C1 Originals given the detrimental COVID-19 pandemic we are facing,” said festival director Ronald Arguelles.

“The health and safety of our filmmakers, artists, and production teams is our priority,” he added.

An exact date for the 2021 Cinema One Originals film festival has yet to be announced.

Cinema One Originals, a yearly event aimed at giving aspiring directors a platform, is the latest film festival to announce their postponement, after Summer Metro Manila Film Festival, Cinemalaya, Sinag Maynila, and Daang Dokyu.

As of Tuesday, March 31, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 2,084, with 88 deaths and 49 recoveries