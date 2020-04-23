“Cinemalaya best film ‘John Denver Trending’ to debut on iWant on Saturday”

Here’s good news for Filipino cinephiles: “John Denver Trending”, the Best Picture winner in the 2019 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, is available for streaming for free on iWant starting this weekend.

The Arden Rod Condez film starring Jansen Magpusao and Meryll Soriano will debut on ABS-CBN’s streaming platform on Saturday, April 25, as the latest addition to its array of Filipino blockbusters and programs that can be streamed for free.

“John Denver Trending” is a movie based on true stories about a Grade 8 student who becomes a victim of cyberbullying after one of his classmates accused him of stealing an iPad.

Aside from Best Picture, the film also took home some of Cinemalaya’s biggest awards last year, including Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Original Musical Score, Best Editing, and the NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) Jury prize.