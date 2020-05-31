“Cinemas or online? ‘Train to Busan’ sequel to premiere in PH this July”

Buckle up, zombie movie fans! “Train to Busan” is coming to the Philippines sooner than you think.

Despite uncertainties brought about by the threats of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel to the box office hit “Train to Busan” will reportedly premiere in the Philippines in around two months’ time.

While there is no exact release date yet, local film distributor Pioneer Films, through a Facebook post on Viewers’ Choice Philippines, announced that “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula” will push through with a targeted release of July 2020.

“The nightmare continues 4 years after … They must go back to where it all began to find out the truth and save humanity,” wrote Viewers’ Choice Philippines in a post.

Photo courtesy: Viewers’ Choice Philippines

Several Metro cities in the Philippines under either Enhanced or Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine have shifted to General Community Quarantine. Then again, there is still no guarantee that theaters will be open in July as analysts have predicted that the pandemic will last at least until the first quarter of 2021.

With many fans worried about the possibility of getting the infectious disease inside the movie theaters, most of them are hoping that the “Train to Busan 2” will get an online release.

“Hope sa Netflix nila ipalabas,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote: “Cinemas or Netflix? Cinemas are closed.”

As of Saturday, May 30, the Philippines has already recorded more than 17,000 cases in the Philippines, with 3,808 recoveries and 950 deaths.









Screenshots form Viewers’ Choice Philippines

The story of “Train to Busan 2” will take place four years following the events from the first film and will revolve around two things: retrieval and survival.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, Peninsula stars Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae, Go Kyo-hwan, Lee Ye-won, Kim Do-yoon, and Lee Re, among others.