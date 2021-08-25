Circular economy can spur manufacturing

The private sector on Wednesday said the Philippines can take advantage of the several opportunities in the circular economy, information and communication, agriculture, and steel to further spur growth in the manufacturing sector.

We should work to excel in the circular economy. Whether the pandemic happened or not this is coming and it’s gonna change almost all industry in the manufacturing sector,” said American Chamber of Commerce and Industry member Roberto Batungbacal.

According to the Asian Development Bank, the concept of circular economy (CE) “focuses on a set of principles that offer an operational vision of concrete pathways to sustainable production and consumption (SCP) patterns and thus to a sustainable economy.”

He said the Philippines produce products that are related to renewable energy, mitigating climate change.

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc. (Seipi) President Dan Lachica, meanwhile, said the electronics industry is working on moving up the semiconductor value chain.

“We cannot go downstream because of the high power cost. However we can go up and that is IC design. Filipinos are very smart scientists and I see this as a gold mine in the next few years,” he said.

“To make that happen we need to have the infrastructure, the connectivity, the Wifi, bandwidth and the talent from the university perspective,” added Lachica.



Steel Asia Manufacturing Corp. (SteelAsia) Vice President Rafael Hidalgo said there is also a huge opportunity in the steel sector.

“Pre-pandemic there’s 10 million (metric tons or MT) consumption of steel. Only 4 million (MT) of that were produced locally, so 6 million (MT) were imported. The raw material of those that we produce here, more than half was also imported,” said Hidalgo.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, for his part, said the innovation-centered and science- and technology-based industrial policy, Inclusive Innovation Industrial Strategy (i3S), will help spur growth in the manufacturing sector.

The new industrial policy has six strategic actions that include upskilling and reskilling the workforce; linking innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem; ensuring ease of doing business; developing innovative small and medium enterprises and startups; integrating production systems; and embracing Industry 4.0.

“We are focusing on 15 strategic industries to date, which include automotive, chemicals, agribusiness, furniture and garments, creatives, iron and steel and tool and die, electronics and electrical, shipbuilding and ship repair, information technology-business process outsourcing, e-commerce and the digital economy, climate change and mobility solutions, aerospace and aircraft maintenance, construction, transport and logistics, and tourism,” he said.

Lopez said the Department of Trade and Industry is also developing specific strategic industries such as the creative sector which covers garments and textile; leather, handbags and shoes; woodworks; paper and publication; arts and crafts; audiovisuals; glasswares; metalworks; furniture and fixtures; and fashion accessories, among others,” he said.

Lopez said the Board of Investment is also preparing the automotive industry for the future of autonomous, connected, electric and shared transportation.

“The new EV (electric vehicle) strategy will build on our progress and experience from the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy or CARS Program. The CARS Program to date has generated P9.1 billion of capex (capital expense) investments, produced 147,000 vehicles, registered nine parts makers, saved the economy $700 million in foreign exchange, created 100,000 jobs, and can save the economy an additional $1 billion in foreign exchange by 2024,” he added.