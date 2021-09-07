Cirtek’s authorized capital expansion

Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. (TECH) increased its authorized capital stock (ACS) to P860 million and divided it to 520 million common shares of the par value of P1 each; 70 million preferred A shares with the par value of P0.10 each; and 270 million preferred B shares with par value to P1.7 billion of the par value of divided into 1.2 billion common shares of the par value of P1 each; 700 million preferred A shares with the par value of P0.10 each; and 430 million preferred B shares with par value of P1 each, approved by majority of the board of directors on Sept. 28, 2020, reapproved and confirmed on May 26, 2021 and by the vote of the stockholders owning or representing at least two-thirds of the outstanding capital stock at a special meeting held on Nov. 27, 2020, reapproved and confirmed on May 28, 2021, certified to by the chairman and the secretary of the stockholders and a majority of the board of directors of the corporation, was approved by the Commission on the date indicated hereunder in accordance with the provision of Section 37 of the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines, Republic Act 11232, which took effect on Feb. 23, 2019. A copy of the Certificate of Increase in Capital Stock filed with the Commission is attached.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my had and caused the seal of this Commission to be affixed to this Certificate at Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, this 10th day of August, twenty Twenty One.

Gerardo F. del Rosario signed the Cirtek’s certificate of increase as the director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) compliance registration and monitoring department.

Jerry Liu, the chairman of the nine-man board of TECH, sold 10 million common shares at P5.20 per share on July 27, 2021, which reduced 106,561,791 to common TECH shares. The sale of TECH common shares he indirectly owned as “member of the Liu family; director and shareholder of Camerton Inc.”

A public ownership report (POR) as of June 30, 2021 and posted on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) listed Liu as direct holder of a nominal common share and indirect owner of 116,561,791 common TECH shares, or a total of 116,561,792 common shares, or 27.81 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding common shares. He held indirectly the same of common shares and the same percentage in the same POR as of July 06, 2021 and the public as stockholders with 302,230,339 TECH common shares, or 72.12 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding common shares;

As of Dec. 31, 2020, according to TECH’s POR direct and indirect stockholders totaled 139,510,800 common TECH shares, or 33.29 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding common shares of which as of Liu directly and indirectly held 139,510,792 common shares, or 33,29 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding common shares; as of March 31, 2020, Cirtek had 419,063,353 outstanding common shares. of the company’s outstanding, he directly and indirectly owned 208,888,559 TECH common shares, or 49.85 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding common shares.

A POR as of June 30, 2020, Liu directly and indirectly owned 183,488,559 common TECH shares, or 43.79 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding common shares. He owned 139,510,792 common shares, or 33.29 percent, according to the company’s public ownership report as of Sept. 30, 2020.



As of Oct. 07, 2019, Liu held 208,888,559 common TECH shares, or 49.85 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding TECH common shares, according to a public ownership report (POR) as of said date. The POR, which also was filed on June 30, 2021 and posted on PSE on July 6, 2021, listed Liu as indirect holder of 116,561,791 common TECH shares, or 27.81 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding common TECH shares. In addition, Liu directly owned a nominal common TECH share.

Cirtek credited the public as holders of 302,230,339 common TECH shares, or 72.12 percent of outstanding, making them the company’s majority stockholder. With their 72.12 percent holdings, the public would have controled board the majority, which translates to 6.4908. Cirtek has nine directors.

(The computation showed different result as 302,505,825 common shares when divided by 668,505,825 outstanding TECH common shares, would be 45.2098 percent, which means a difference of 26.9102 percent between the two computations. )

In a POR as of Jan. 19, 2021, Liu indirectly held 208,888,559 common shares, or 49.85 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding TECH common shares.

Camerton Inc., which does not have either its common or preferred shares, if any, is TECH’s principal/substantial stockholder, according the company’s POR. It indirectly owned 288,888,558 common shares and indirectly held 13,136,969 common shares, which totaled 222,025,527 TECH common shares, or 52.98 percent of 419,063,353 outstanding common shares.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, the POR said, Liu directly owned one common share and indirectly held 139,510,791 common shares, or a total of 139,510,792 TECH common shares, or 33.29 percent of then outstanding TECH common shares.

Will Liu share TECH stocks with the public? Just asking.