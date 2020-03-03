Cision Announces Podcast Monitoring in Its Next Generation Communications Cloud

CHICAGO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cision announced an expansion of its partnership with TVEyes as of February 1, 2020, making it possible for Cision clients to monitor podcast mentions of their brands, competitors, products, and people. Communications professionals can now track earned media mentions in key podcasts and tie this coverage back to business results with fast, detailed earned media analysis. Podcast monitoring powered by TVEyes is available as part of Cision’s Broadcast Monitoring in the Next Generation Cision Communications Cloud, which launched in the U.S. and Canada last year.

“Cision is constantly evolving to bring our clients best-in-class features, and partnering with TVEyes is an exciting way to expand how PR and communications professionals track the entire scope of their media coverage,” said Brendon O’Donovan, Cision’s Head of Global Product Marketing.

“Podcasts are one of the fastest-growing media platforms today, with 25% of the American population listening to them weekly. The addition of podcasts on February 1 to Cision’s global monitoring of online, social and traditional media, will allow communicators to track their brand with more depth.”

Through the partnership with TVEyes, Cision customers can now pinpoint brand mentions across 25,000+ top ranking podcasts, including shows from the leading podcast publishers such as NPR, iHeartRadio and ESPN. These podcasts have been added to Cision’s industry-leading content network of 7 million+ sources for global online news, blogs, social, print and broadcast.

“We continue to invest significantly in our core broadcast service, and in new product offerings such as our podcast monitoring service. Cision customers will now be able to search and discover new podcast episodes available daily across almost 20 categories and over 15 languages,” added David Ives, CEO of TVEyes. “Podcasts are shifting the media landscape, exploding in popularity and giving rise to new sources of information for consumers. We are excited to make this innovative new service available to Cision’s customers.”

Podcast monitoring has been available for clients in the United States and Canada since early February, and will soon be available globally. To learn more, please visit www.cision.com.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision’s software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

About TVEyes

TVEyes Inc., headquartered in Fairfield, Conn., provides a subscription-based service for online, near real-time search of television and radio broadcasts, and podcasts, as well as infrastructure for search engines, business intelligence and media intelligence platforms. Its Media Monitoring Suite™ is in use by corporations, professional sports teams, political campaigns, elected officials and the military to provide up-to-the-second intelligence on broadcast in multiple languages for US and international markets. More information on TVEyes can be found at tveyes.com.

