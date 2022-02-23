Citadel Health: Pandemic highlights data revolution urgency

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — David Wells, the biomedical scientist who spearheaded NHS England’s COVID-19 testing response, says the pandemic’s scale and impact highlights the urgent need to reshape diagnostics worldwide.

Mr Wells led the NHS drive to build a nationwide testing service from scratch as the pandemic took hold. The respected industry leader, who recently joined the Citadel Health UK advisory board, says the outbreak proves pathologists must drive a data-driven revolution to bring clinical health systems into the 21st century.

“Utilising data-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), pathologists can reshape healthcare with patients firmly at the centre. As pathologists, we are uniquely positioned to lead this change – Citadel’s LIMS is at the forefront of large-scale improvements to patient flow across disparate disciplines and vast geographies.”

NHS England recently announced requirements to share results across previously rigid healthcare boundaries. NHS Wales has also taken steps to futureproof interoperability via a LIMS from health tech leaders Citadel Health that will create the UK’s largest laboratory information management system – managing more than 35 million tests annually across 21 pathology labs, supporting every hospital, clinic and GP nationwide.

By seamlessly connecting radiology, oncology, pathology and general practices, health care systems can address pandemic-induced hospital backlogs. More accurate and integrated diagnostics could also serve early alarm for future pandemics or help uncover previously unknown genetic links to conditions, Mr Wells says.

“When it was my turn to roll out the covid antibody test countrywide, we did so in just two weeks. Harnessing this can-do attitude and maintaining this appetite for collaboration across organisations, disciplines and trusts could swiftly transform diagnostic networks on a national scale. Society wins as well – if you can keep people out of hospital, you can save millions of pounds with forward-thinking changes in diagnostics.”

Citadel Group chief executive Mark McConnell says the pandemic has highlighted both the gaps in the UK’s healthcare system and the bold vision for future improvements drawing on Citadel’s experience and expertise.

“We congratulate NHS Wales on taking such a progressive step towards integrating diagnostic services and look forward to UK patients benefiting from our proven experience. We have seen the Covid pandemic place unprecedented demands on clinical testing services worldwide, reinforcing the case for transformation of digitally enabled healthcare systems to meet evolving needs.”

Note: David Wells and Mark McConnell are available for interview.

About Citadel Health

Citadel Health provides simple, integrated technology for seamlessly accessing full medical records, delivering better treatment pathways and patient care. Combining information across specialities, locations and services in a single location, Citadel’s platforms improve workflows for healthcare professionals. Its proven clinical data management experience and specialist pathology (LIMS), radiology (RIS), oncology (OIMS), and maternity information systems (MIS) make Citadel Health trusted experts in healthcare software connectivity.