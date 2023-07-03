Citi ULTIMA Partners the MICHELIN Guide Singapore for a Second Year Running to Offer Premium Dining Experiences to its Cardmembers1F1A2318.JPG

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 July 2023 – Citi ULTIMA and the MICHELIN Guide Singapore are proud to announce a renewal of their partnership as the Official Bank Partner for the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2023. This year-long collaboration between both parties realizes their shared vision in the pursuit to deliver culinary excellence and to offer premium experiences to its Cardmembers in Singapore.

From left to right: Mr Ng Kwee Song, Head of Card Products, Citibank Singapore; Ms Karen Seet, Head of Affluent Card Products, Citibank Singapore; Ms Regina Lim, Head of Cards and Personal Loans, Citibank Singapore; Executive Chef Mr Kirk Westaway, Jaan; Chef-Owner Mr Andrew Walsh, Cure; Bibendum; Chef-Owner Mr Mathieu Escoffier, Ma Cuisine; Chef-Owner Mr Daniele Sperindio, Art di Daniele Sperindio; Chef-Owner Mr Rishi Naleendra, Cloudstreet; Mr Chris Gledhill, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships, the MICHELIN Guide East Asia, Australia & Middle East

Combining the expertise of the MICHELIN Guide in fine dining and Citi ULTIMA’s strong foothold in the affluent segment, this partnership enhances both brands’ offerings of exquisite experiences to the target audience. With both leading industry thought leaders working together, the unified goal is to elevate Singapore’s fine dining scene through collaborations between renowned local and international chefs to deliver unique dinner experiences that are not availed anywhere else. Regina Lim, Citibank Singapore Head of Credit Cards and Personal Loans, said: “Citi ULTIMA is a card extended by invitation only to a select few, and our partnership with the MICHELIN Guide is a prime example of how we continually look to enhance our product proposition for the affluent segment through key strategic partnerships to deliver luxury and bespoke privileges and impeccable services with finesse, for our top clients.” Chris Gledhill, Vice-President of Business Development & Partnerships, MICHELIN Guide East Asia & Middle East, said, “Food has always had a strong pulse in Singapore’s culture. With Singapore’s growing recognition on the global stage for fine dining and culinary excellence, we are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Citi ULT/MA as our Official Bank Partner to support the dining industry and elevate its status even further.”



Gastronomic Dining Experience with Local and International Chefs

As a highlight of the partnership, a series of exclusively curated dinners will take center stage, featuring collaborations between local and international chefs from MICHELIN Starred restaurants. Cardmembers can look forward to witnessing the skills and collaboration of top chefs such as Chef Ton from Le Du,Thailand, and Vicky Lau from Tate Hong Kongto name a few, paired with chefs from MICHELIN Starred restaurants in Singapore such as Chef Ivan Brehm from Nouri, Chef Kawakami Takeshi from Sushi lchi and Chef Daniele Sperindio from Art di Daniele Sperindio. These experiences will be hosted at select local MICHELIN Starred venues, offering an exclusive opportunity and access for Citi ULTIMA Cardmembers to experience and indulge in-person.

The overarching goal of this initiative is to create unparalleled culinary experiences that showcase the finest aspects of both local and international cuisines, celebrating the richness and diversity of flavors.

The MICHELIN Guide, Citi ULTIMA, and the esteemed participating restaurants and chefs are thrilled to be part of this movement, actively contributing to the ongoing development of gastronomic excellence in Singapore.

