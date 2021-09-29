Citibank Hong Kong Proactively Underpins the Development of Digital Banking and Innovationciti-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 September 2021 – Citibank Hong Kong earlier partnered the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) to participate in its Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Accelerator 2021. The programme allows us to enhance our connection and exchange with local and overseas tech ventures, accelerating the digital transformation for banking services. It also serves a platform for us to create synergies with industry players, sparking innovation through co-creation to achieve viable solutions, nurturing FinTech talents and fostering the ecosystem. Mr Nailesh Shah, Head of Digital Channels and Experience, Citibank Hong Kong attended the Partner Sharing Session at the Demo Day yesterday and shared with event participants the insights and experience of collaborating with local and overseas tech ventures.

