Citicore taps innovation for peak output

Citicore Power Inc. said it is continuously innovating its technology, processes and methods to enhance solar power output in the most sustainable and efficient manner.

In a statement, the company said plant maintenance procedures at the Tarlac 1 Solar Plant include the application of eco-friendly and long-lasting photovoltaic (PV) protection to its solar panels, using hydrophobic nano-coating elements.

“Still on its pilot stage, this ingenuity is among the several energy-output enhancing initiatives being undertaken by Citicore and this early, we are pleased with the results. We've been monitoring performance for eight weeks and, so far, with just 7 percent of total panels coated, we have produced almost 6-percent more electricity or equivalent to 9 MWh (megawatt hours) additional energy annually, which is even higher than what we initially projected,” said Oliver Tan, Citicore president and chief executive officer.

Citicore explained energy harvesting efficiency of solar PV is greatly diminished from poor surface reflection, deposition of environmental contaminants and shadow-effect of vegetation, causing interference and induces cell discoloration, which soon develops into a hot spot overtime.

Citicore plant engineers observed the coating's hydrophobic properties forces water to slide, reduces friction on the surface and prevents dust and dirt from building up, allowing more light to pass through for better transmission even during wet weather.