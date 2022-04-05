City Chain Launches Limited Edition Dragon Ball Z Themed Solvil et Titus TimepiecesDBZ-x-Solvil.jpg

– Limited edition watch collectors and Dragon Ball Z fans alike can look forward to a new collaboration between watchmaker Solvil et Titus and the iconic manga and anime series Dragon Ball Z. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 April 2022– Limited edition watch collectors and Dragon Ball Z fans alike can look forward to a new collaboration between watchmaker Solvil et Titus and the iconic manga and anime series Dragon Ball Z.

This is the second pop culture-themed collaboration for Solvil et Titus, following the watchmaker’s first capsule collection featuring PEANUTS characters.

Comprising 7 Saber Collection timepieces inspired by famous Dragon Ball Z characters, each watch is designed with clear references to key story elements and character traits. City Chain will be launching this new collection in Singapore for a limited time only, while stocks last.

Redefining Solvil et Titus’ Saber Collection with an ode to friendship

This limited-edition timepiece collection is Solvil et Titus’ first collaboration with Dragon Ball Z, and is a homage to the nostalgia and inspiration that made the Dragon Ball Z anime and manga a worldwide success.

Belonging to Solvil et Titus’ wider Saber Collection, each watch has the Saber’s extra-thick faceted crystal surface with embossed dials, textured hour markers, a chronograph display, and a tough and durable leather strap with two-tone stitching.

The Saber’s refined and masculine silhouette is further imbued with new colourways and minute details that echo key plot points in the Dragon Ball Z series – honouring the series’ universal themes of friendship, fortitude, and strength.

Going “Super Saiyan” with a tribute to a timeless classic

Whether you are a limited edition timepiece collector, a lifelong fan of Dragon Ball Z, or simply a manga and anime enthusiast who recognises the impact the series has left on popular culture, these keepsakes are a worthy addition to any watch collection.

The characters featured include Goku, Son Gohan, Vegeta, Frieza, Buu, Cell, and Shenron – major heroes and villains alike who featured in the long-running series that revolved around Goku’s battle to save and protect the world.

The inspiration stemming from each character’s signature outfit is clear across the 7 watch designs, such as the blue case and dial and orange gasket of the “Goku” Limited Edition; the blue, yellow, and white palette of the “Vegeta” Limited Edition; the white and purple details of the “Frieza” Limited Edition; and the bronze, green, and sand tones of the “Shenron” Limited Edition.

Fans of Dragon Ball Z will also be happy to spot smaller details alluding to key icons of the series, such as the hour markers of 1 to 7 featuring the stars of the seven-star Dragon Ball, and each character’s face and original Japanese name engraved on the metal caseback.

Each watch comes with a certificate of authenticity, an exclusive watch box, a watch cloth, and a tote bag all with a distinct Dragon Ball Z design.

Numbered box sets containing all 7 watches will also be available in a limited run, appealing to Dragon Ball Z fans who are eyeing to add these timepieces to their memorabilia collection.

The timepieces will be available for purchase on City Chain’s e-commerce website and Solvil et Titus’ website. Supply of collaboration gifts is limited, and available only while stocks last.