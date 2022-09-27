City-first Interactive Exhibition on Health Tech “Healthcare 3.0 Concept Hub” opens its doors in Central

Industry leaders and Start-Ups discuss the Future of Healthcare and Technology

3 Health Zones across 2 stories illustrating the future of Technology and Healthcare

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Since the pandemic, personal wellbeing has risen to our top priority. People are in constant pursuit of health under the new normal. Rapid technological advancements as well as Hong Kong’s enviable global positioning in smart healthcare technology are testament to the dawn of the “Healthcare 3.0” Evolution – one that is patient-centric, highly transparent, interactive, personalized and equipped to accurately predict and better monitor our individual health needs thanks to big data, AI, mobile technology and so much more. People are stepping in the future of healthy living.



(From left) Ms Ingrid Au, Vice President, eHealth Consortium; Mr. Andrew Merrilees, Managing Director of Bupa Hong Kong; Dr. Yvonne Leung, Director of Customer Transformation & Growth of Bupa Hong Kong; and Ms. Selina Lau, CEO of The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, officiated at the opening ceremony of “Healthcare 3.0 Concept Hub”.

Themed “The Future of Health & Technology”, One Bupa’s “Healthcare 3.0 Concept Hub” brings the city’s first interactive exhibition highlighting health tech and personal wellbeing with aims to ring in the “Healthcare 3.0” evolution in Hong Kong. From September 27 to October 9, the 2-storied exhibition will showcase the health tech, services and applications from our city and around Asia.

Mr. Andrew Merrilees, Managing Director of Bupa Hong Kong, said, “More and more people hope to have a highly interactive, personalized healthcare platform where they can get a hold of their personal health data anytime, anywhere. One Bupa strives to satisfy our customers’ need for point-to-point, personalized healthcare. Amidst the dawn of the ‘Healthcare 3.0’ evolution, we bring the city’s first interactive healthcare exhibition aiming to provide the public a taste of healthcare of tomorrow including smart medical technology and devices and so, so much more.”

Mr Merrilees said, “The ‘One Bupa Healthcare 3.0 Concept Hub’ espouses our company’s people-first motto. We will continue to offer dynamic, personalized and flexible offerings so we can all better manage our health and plan for the future.”

Spread across 2 floors, the 3 health zones of the Healthcare 3.0 Concept Hub” include “Everyday Health Fun Zone”, “Future of Medicine Zone” and “Preventative Care Zone” that all offer immersive experiences and digital games that highlight the seamless marriage between technology, healthcare and everyday life. Learn about the importance of smart healthcare as well as the future of health technology, smart medical services and health monitoring devices of tomorrow right here.

Spotlight of the 3 Interactive Zones:

1. “Everyday Health Fun Zone” – Experience Healthcare 3.0 and the smart, interactive medical technology of big data

“Healthcare 3.0” is all about smart and highly personalised devices that can better and more accurately predict and monitor our health. “Everyday Health Fun Zone” is home to the “Spin to Win”: Interactive Sport Game as well as the “Test Your Nutrition IQ”: Interactive Nutrition Game, both of which are designed to encourage participants to devote time to exercise and to learn about nutrition, so they take heed to the choices they make in their everyday lives. “Healthcare 3.0” allows the freedom for users to truly understand their physical conditions proactively thanks to cool smart devices and big data analysis.

2. Future of Medicine Zone: Get a taste of smart check anytime, anywhere; All-in-one Smart Clinic and real-time virtual consultations on One Bupa’s extensive medical network

Step into the Clinic of the Future and get up close and personal to the healthcare of tomorrow. The dawn of Healthcare 3.0 as a result of AI and mobile technology has allowed for smarter and more mobile healthcare technology that better understand your physical conditions via non-invasive means so you can receive timely diagnosis and treatment. [2]

One Bupa has introduced a number of smart AI technologies in its body-check programmes[2] so users can take charge of their own check-ups. For instance:

Bupa Australia has brought in the AI retinal screening technology “ Bupa Eyelnspect” .

. Local medical technology pioneer ClinicOne has developed cloud-based AI technology “AI Selfie Nostic” that effectively detects four major health pillars; “Remote Health Monitoring” , boasting advanced technology that can examine physical conditions in real time, followed up by medical consultations and referral services; as well as the “ All-in-one Smart Clinic “ offering real-time body check reports and remote consultation.

that effectively detects four major health pillars; , boasting advanced technology that can examine physical conditions in real time, followed up by medical consultations and referral services; as well as the offering real-time body check reports and remote consultation. Bupa prizes more than just physical health, that’s why it has partnered with Coolminds to debut the digital art therapy zone, “Be Brave Now” , centered around colours and numbers.

, centered around colours and numbers. Get a taste of Healthcare 3.0’s smart mobile application, digital one-stop-shop clinic and remote consultation now . [1]

Finally, try at the surgery simulation game, Dr. Roboto, to conduct a remote operation successfully.

3. Preventive Care Zone: Pave a healthy future through understanding health knowledge relevant to all age groups and get a taste of Healthcare 3.0’s point-to-point, personalised medical services

Depending on our lifestyles and living environments, our metabolism and body functions may change after 30 years old. Go through the tunnel and find out the risks at 30-, 40-, and 50-year-old so you can plan ahead. This zone is teemed with vibrant LED walls perfect for Instagram.

Unlock the “Healthy Metaverse” and redeem a personalized Healthy Hero Artwork

To better showcase the unimaginable fun and convenience Healthcare 3.0 brings, the One Bupa Healthcare 3.0 Concept Hub features a myriad digital, interactive games. After registering online, participants will receive a QR Code. Scan it, follow the exhibit map and complete the missions in these 3 zones to unlock the hidden “Healthy Metaverse”, whereby participants can redeem their exclusive Health Hero Artwork for free. The artwork is symbolic of health-related big data collected from our daily life, truly tipping the hat to how the future of smart technology can make our world a better place.

As well, the artwork will be automatically stored today (September 27) in the One Bupa Healthcare 3.0 Concept Hub, thanks to the world’s first digital mobile wallet released by Hong Kong-based Web 3.0 start-up DTTD, which is powered by blockchain game company Animoca Brands. Participants who minted their artwork on September 27 can set up their personal digital gallery via the DTTD mobile app, on which they can also share their works and receive the latest related news. The Health Hero Artwork is available on a first-come-first-serve basis, while stocks last.

4. Don’t miss out the Health Market x Professional Panel

To encourage everyone to embark on a healthy lifestyle, One Bupa has joined hands with a plethora of brands in the Health Market such as OATLY, TamJai Yunnan Mixian, TamJai SamGor Mixian , 3M, Bricks, TRAILBLAZER, AERIS BY Robot, SOUPER and more. As well, One Bupa has also invited a panel of professionals to host health talks and workshops.

Health workshops (Speakers and themes)

Date Time Speakers Theme 2 October 15:00 – 17:00 Ms. Samantha Pei Director, Present Senses Limited LEGO : Creative Thinking, Communication and Problem Solving 9 October 15:00 – 17:00 Aromatherapy workshop

Health talks (Speakers and themes)

Date Time Speakers Theme 28 September 13:00- 13:30 Mr. Andrew Merrilees

Managing Director, Bupa Hong Kong Healthcare ecosystem innovation and development 13:30-13:50 Mr. Chris Barford

Data & Analytics lead, Partner at EY HK Financial services Advisory Mr. Brad Scheepers

APAC Data & Analytics Principal, AIA Group Mr. Anthony Ng

Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff, Bupa Hong Kong Moderated by

Mr. Dickson Ma

Director, Head of Business Development and Ecosystem, Livi Bank How data & analytics will help shape the future of healthcare insurance and provision 13:50 – 14:20 Mr. CM Lam

CEO, ClinicONE Health tech dynamics – self health monitoring perspective 29September 12:45-13:30 Mr. Edwin Lau

CEO, The Green Earth Dr. Mark Watson

Senior Managing Director & Head of ESG Advisory, Teneo Mr. Raymond Mak

Co-Founder of Farmacy Hong Kong Moderated by

Christel Escosa

Creative Consultant and Content DirectorCreative Consultant and Content Director, The New Moon Future ready with “Climate Anxiety” 13:30 – 14:00 Mr. Colin Chan

CEO and Co-Founder,

Comedi Health Technology Comedia Health – Your telehealth companion 15:00 – 15:30 Dr. Anthony KY Law

Adjunct Associate Professor, PolyU The effect of PM2.5 on lung health: asthma and lung cancer 30 September 13:00-13:30 Dr. Yat Chow

Executive Medical Director, Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited Post pandemic mental health and psychological resilience 13:30 – 14:00 Ms. Samantha Pei

Director, Present Senses Limited Improve corporate wellness with LEGO®SERIOUS PLAY® 14:00 – 14:20 Mr. Jim Heng Director of Channel Strategy, Distribution and Sales, Bupa Hong Kong Employee health & wellbeing – a secret of workplace superpower 14:20 – 14:40 Mr. Alex Kot Co-Founder & CEO of SLEEEP Technologies Ltd Can I sleep better? 14:40-15:00 Ms. Maggie Ching

Director & Co-founder of Complion Solutions Ltd. Shaping employee wellness program of the future 15:00-15:30 Dr. Anthony KY Law

Adjunct Associate Professor, PolyU Health effects of indoor air and ozone on children 1 October 11:00-12:00 Jeremy Hung

Founder & Head of Film Programs Matthew Leung

Head of Mentorship Program Norawee Kaweepati Student Artist Anya Saha

Student Artist Filmmaking and Mental Health: Seeing the Impact of Covid-19 Through the Lens of Hong Kong Teenagers 15:00 – 15:45 Ms. Avneet Kaur Coolminds Youth Ambassador My Journey to Mental Health Advocacy 3 October 13:00-13:30 Mr. Zen Lam Director of Business Development, Tencent Cloud Healthcare 3.0: Unlocking the value of cloud technology 4 October 13:00 – 13:30 Dr. Anthony KY Law Adjunct Associate Professor, PolyU Build up pet-friendly environment from air quality 13:30 – 14:00 Mr. KK Wong Senior Partnership Manager, OneDegree Pet insurance 5 October 13:00 – 13:45 Mr. Evan Lam

Hong Kong Sales Lead, Checkout.com Mr. Bill Cheng

Associate Director, Wechat Pay, Tencent Mr. Terry Ling

Deputy Head of Business Development, Livi Bank Moderated by

Yan Chan

Head of CX Design & Management, Bupa Hong Kong Promising payment experiences with digital advancement 13:45 – 14:15 Mr. Christopher Cheung CTO, DTTD Emerging trends, pain points and future adoption with digital assets and blockchain technologies 6 October 13:00 – 13:20 Mr. Gary Yung

Head of Business Development, ClinicONE Ms. Jenny Chiu

General Manager, PHASE Scientific International Dr Lydia Leung

CEO, Belun Technology Moderated by

Dr. Geoffrey Lau

Medical Director, QHMS Transformation in healthcare – toward personalized health 13:20 – 13:40 Mr. Gabriel Kung

Chief Commercial Officer, Bowtie Life Insurance Company Mr. Alvin Kwock

Co-founder & CEO, OneDegree Mr. Anthony Ng

Google HK Ms. Michelle Chan

Co-Chair, InsurTech / AI & Big Data, FinTech Association of Hong Kong; and Co-Founder & Managing Partner of The Phygital Rise of InsurTech: evolving technology vs customer expectation 7 October 13:00 – 14:00 Ms. Agnes Lung

Group Chief Marketing Officer, Tam Jai International Co. Ms Zaf Chow

Director of Digital Strategy and Partnerships, Animoca Brands Dr. Yvonne Leung

Director of Customer Transformation & Growth, Bupa Hong Kong Moderated by

Mr. Kevin Shui

Founder & Chief Producer, Good Cause Digital Insights from marketing projects leveraging ideas 14:00-14:20 Mr. Bosco Lin Co-Founder and CEO, DTTD Creators should now dream bigger with emerging technologies of blockchain 14:20-14:45 Mr. Yuman Chan General Manager, Bupa Hong Kong Healthcare ambition crossing over Insurance 9 October 11:30-12:15 Ms. Harriet Chan Coolminds Youth Ambassador, Coolminds How creative arts help youth connect with the outside world 12:30-13:15 Ms. Beo Chu Coolminds Youth Ambassador, Coolminds How creative arts help youth connect with the outside world

“Healthcare 3.0 Concept Hub” Event Details Date： September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) – October 9, 2022 (Sunday) Location： G/F & 1/F, Asia Standard Tower, Central (old TOPSHOP flagship)

Remarks:

[1] After registering on the event website, participants will receive a QR Code to begin the games. The Health Points will be accumulated automatically after they complete each task. Take on another challenge.

[2] The installations on-site are merely designed for experiential purposes and should not be taken as medical advice. Shall participants be concerned about their health, please consult a qualified medical professional or healthcare service for medical advice.

About One Bupa

We are a uniquely integrated healthcare business in Hong Kong, offering holistic healthcare solutions to help people live longer, healthier, happier lives and make a better world. The One Bupa umbrella houses Bupa Hong Kong, an insurance provider in Hong Kong focused solely on medical coverage; Quality HealthCare (QHMS), one of Hong Kong’s largest private clinic networks; and the Bupa Medical and Bupa Dental Centres, which are Hong Kong’s first medical facilities operated by an insurer’s healthcare provision arm. One Bupa delivers multidimensional value to our customers: from predictive insights, to preventative care, to tailored services at every touchpoint along the healthcare journey.

