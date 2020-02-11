City in Bicol pushes through with festival

IRIGA CITY – Locals and tourists flocked to the central business district here to watch giant floats and performers in colorful costumes parade the streets for the annual Tinagba Festival on Tuesday (Feb. 11).

Iriga Mayor Madelaine Alfelor said the festival was both a celebration of thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest and the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Six contingents from different schools joined the street presentation.

Bullcarts loaded with fruits and vegetables also joined the parade.

Edited by TSB

