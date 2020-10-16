City in Isabela province reverts to ECQ as COVID-19 cases surge

CITY OF ILAGAN–The city reverted to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for 14 days starting on Friday (Oct. 16) in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to officials.

Mayor Josemarie Diaz announced the new community quarantine status after he led the city’s emergency inter-agency meeting at the Ilagan Community Center here.

“We are compelled to do it to contain the spread of the virus,” said the mayor. He said residents will receive relief goods during the lockdown.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 331 as of Friday. The city had been on modified ECQ which already lapsed.

At least 55 of 91 villages in the city have COVID-19 cases.

In Isabela province, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 387. At least 49 of the cases are new ones.

