City of Dreams Unveils the Newfound Sensational Art Space at The ShowroomArtelli-SC-.jpg

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 29 September 2022 – City of Dreams, the iconic premier entertainment resort owned and operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment is further expanding the boundary of its kaleidoscope collection of experiences and introducing a newfound sensational experience to the city—The spectacular Showroom will soon launch this flagship destination in October showcasing a newfound experience composed of sensational multi-dimensional art and retail elements.

The Showroom located at City of Dreams will house over 17,000 square feet of art and retail space on two levels. Inspired by the City of Dreams logo, the exterior design with the iconic circular windows brings in natural lighting to enrich the elegant atmosphere in the area. It also appears to be transparent at night exposing the happenings inside with an incredible visual experience.

City of Dreams Unveils the Newfound Sensational Art Space at The Showroom

*Rendering image for reference only

City of Dreams is collaborating with Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited to present the immersive multi-dimensional art space — Artelli at The Showroom. The 7,000 square feet art space in harmony with lifestyle and digital art, art community, exclusive brand crossovers and more. The infusion of art and brands establishes a luxurious immersive art experience. In the future, Artelli will join forces with world-renowned top artists and brand designers to launch Artelli exclusive debut collections. Artelli will be the ultimate luxury art community platform and the central art hub to house contemporary art and culture.

The brand name of “Artelli” is derived from the words ‘Art’ and ‘Intelligence’ where art and intelligent technology meets. As a luxurious art space, Artelli creates a one-of-a-kind storied experience for each guest with exclusive art exhibits, limited-edition debut items, further enriched with draft drawing sketches and behind-the-scenes highlight of the art pieces. Art events will be hosted to build an art and culture community, bringing a new experience that cultivates art creations and commercial elements.

Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer – Macau Resorts, Melco Resorts and Entertainment said, “Being the leading pioneer of integrated resorts in Macau, Melco is exciting to establish the ‘Art x Retail’ concept of experience with the launch of The Showroom. In collaboration with Artelli, City of Dreams will surprise the city with the new horizon of art space and create exceptional memories for all guests by the debut of the luxurious immersive multi-dimensional art space. We look forward to continue to join hands with the Macau SAR government and contributing to the city’s art and cultural landscape development.”

Executive Director of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited and Founder of Artelli, Mr. Cyrus Fong said: “As technology advances, art spaces and galleries that operate on a single channel are no longer enough to satisfy people’s desire and pursuit in collecting art. To comprehend this, Artelli will be a new global art and culture landmark that narrows the distance between art enthusiasts and artworks delineating immersive art-meets-live experiences Upon entering, each visitor of Artelli can immerse themselves in a storied journey with the artists and discover different artistic charisma in every corner.”

In celebrating the grand opening of Artelli on October 28, internationally renowned artists are being invited to bring along their world-exclusive original artworks for showcasing at Artelli, all these limited art pieces will also be available for sale to all art collectors.

Hashtag: #CityofDreams