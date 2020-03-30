City of Manila COVID-19 watch: 55 cases, 224 PUIs, death toll at 7

MANILA, Philippines — The City of Manila has recorded a total of 55 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases as of Sunday.

The capital city likewise reported that seven of its COVID-19 patients have died while one has recovered.

COVID-19 ALERT: As of 5:00 pm, March 29, 2020, the total of Manila City residents who have tested positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19 is 55 (7 deceased, 1 recovered), while the total who were declared as persons under investigation is 224.

Areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases are Baseco Compound , Binondo, Ermita, Malate, Paco, Pandacan, Quiapo, Sampaloc, Sta. Ana, Sta. Cruz, Sta. Mesa, Tondo 1, and Tondo 2.

The city also has 224 patients under investigation.

To date, there are 1,418 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, 71 of whom have died while 42 recovered.

The entire island of Luzon has been placed on a month-long enhanced community quarantine in a bid to prevent the further spread of the contagion, forcing about half of the country’s population to stay indoors.

The rapid spread of the respiratory disease, which was considered by the World Health Organization as a pandemic, has infected over 700,000 worldwide, nearly 34,000 of whom have died.

