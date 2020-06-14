CitySavings supports DepEd’s Learning Continuity Plan

AS the country rises to the challenge brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the camaraderie among government agencies and private organizations has not waved. The Department of Education (DepEd) once again called for support from stakeholders for the joint Brigada Eskwela (BE) and Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE) initiatives from June 1 to August 29.

CitySavings donates safety and sanitation essentials to one of its initial

Brigada Eskwela beneficiaries, DepEd Eastern Visayas, which was personally received by its Regional Director, Ramir Uytico (fourth from left).

Guided by the Aboitiz Group’s purpose to drive change for a better world, City Savings Bank (CitySavings) has pledged its support to the DepEd under the government’s Basic Education – Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP).

Under the new framework, the traditional concept of Brigada Eskwela which involves physical cleaning, painting, and minor repairs of school facilities will no longer happen. On June 1, DepEd held its first-ever Brigada Eskwela virtual kick-off where Education Undersecretary Tonisito Umali gave further details about this initiative. “The activities shall highlight partnership initiatives that complement DepEd’s efforts to ensure that quality basic education will continue despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, and to implement the BE-LCP”, he shared.

As the bank continues to implement Brigada Eskwela under the new framework, beneficiaries have expressed their appreciation for the help extended. “Everyone’s main concern now is safety. The donation from City Savings Bank is a big help for the Region to help fight against Covid-19. We are happy to engage with the CitySavings as we prepare our teachers, learners, and schools for the new normal”, said DepEd Eastern Visayas Regional Director Ramir Uytico.

CitySavings President and CEO Lorenzo Ocampo commended DepEd for its bold and innovative response to the pandemic. “As with Brigada Eskwela, CitySavings will support this learning continuity plan that ensures the well-being of teachers and students in this challenging time, and with you, we look forward to better times ahead,” he further mentioned.`