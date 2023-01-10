CIVIC Announce National Album Tour, Share Latest Single

CIVIC will release their new album Taken By Force on Friday, 10th February. It’s the Melbourne punk band’s second album and first to come out via Cooking Vinyl Australia. The quintet has announced a run of album launch dates in March and April 2023 and shared the album’s third single, ‘Blood Rushes’.

‘Blood Rushes’ follows November’s ‘End of the Line’ and December’s ‘Born in the Heat’, the former of which featured in Music Feeds’ Top 50 Australian Songs of 2022. The band celebrated the release of ‘End of the Line’ with a trio of Victorian headline shows in mid-December. The album tour includes shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

CIVIC – ‘Blood Rushes’

‘Blood Rushes’ comes with a music video directed by James Gorter. It features vocalist Jim McCullough walking through Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station and climbing aboard a Metro train. Of the song’s lyrics, McCullough said, “My verses are about new love and trying to protect that in a violent world, like trying to keep a candle alight in a cyclone.”

CIVIC recorded Taken By Force in Castlemaine, Victoria, with producer Rob Younger (of Radio Birdman and The New Christs fame). Mikey Young mixed and mastered the record. It follows CIVIC’s 2021 debut Future Forecast and 2018 EP New Vietnam. McCullough is joined in the band by guitarists Lewis Hodgson and Jackson Harry, bass player Roland Hlavka and drummer Matt Blach.

CIVIC Taken By Force Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 31st March – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 1st April – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 6th April – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth WA

Friday, 7th April – Jive, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now.

Other upcoming shows

Friday, 17th February – OK Motels, Charlton, VIC

Saturday, 25th February – Down South Fest, Port Fairy, VIC

Tickets here.

