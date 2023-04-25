This is the Civil Engineering Board Exam Result April 2023 A-F list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Civil Engineering Board Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan on April 23-24, 2023.

PRC Board of Civil Engineering Chairperson Praxedes P. Bernardo and members Romeo A. Estañero and Pericles P. Dakay administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

CIVIL ENGINEERING BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The board exam covered the following topics:

APPLIED MATHEMATICS, SURVEYING, PRINCIPLES OF TRANSPORTATION AND HIGHWAY ENGINEERING, CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT AND METHODS

Calculus; Differential Equations; Engineering Data Analysis; Numerical Methods; Physics for Engineers; Economics; Construction Surveying and Layout; Materials for Construction; Highway Engineering; Construction Occupational Safety and Health; Transportation Engineering; Quantity Surveying; Construction Management Principles and Methods

Fluid Properties; Hydrostatics; Fluid Flow; Buoyancy and Flotation; Relative Equilibrium of Liquids; Hydrodynamics; Water Supply Soil Properties; Soils Classification; Fluid Flow through Soil Mass; Stresses in Soil Mass; Soil Strength and Tests; Bearing Capacity; Compaction; Consolidation and Settlement; Lateral Earth Pressures; Slope Stability

Engineering Mechanics; Strength of Materials; Theory of Structures; Reinforced Concrete Beams and Columns; Prestressed Concrete Beams; Steel Beams, Columns and Connections, Footings, Construction Materials Testing; Application of the Governing Codes of Practice

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 4 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT CIVIL ENGINEERING BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Civil Engineering Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application November 17-18, 2023 August 17, 2023 October 18, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring civil engineers are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.