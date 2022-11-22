This is the Civil Engineering Board Exam Result November 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Civil Engineer Licensure Exam (CELE) on November 19-20, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Civil Engineering Chairman Praxedes P. Bernardo and members Romeo A. Estañero and Pericles P. Dakay administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Mathematics, Surveying and Transportation Engineering (algebra, plane and spherical trigonometry, analytics, descriptive and solid geometry, differential and integral calculus, highway and railroad surveying, plane topographic and hydrographic surveying, advanced surveying, design and construction of highways and railroads, piers, ports and wharves)

Hydraulics and Geotechnical Engineering (fluid properties, hydrostatic pressures, fluid flow, buoyancy and flotation, relative equilibrium of liquids, hydrodynamics, water supply soil properties, soil classification, fluid through soil mass, stresses in soil mass, soil strength and tests, bearing capacity, compaction, consolidation and settlement, lateral earth pressures and slope stability)

Structural Engineering and Construction (engineering mechanics, strength of materials, theory of structures, analysis and design of concrete, steel, timber structures and foundation with the application of the governing codes of practice)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Civil Engineering Board Exam Result within 5-8 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring civil engineers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.