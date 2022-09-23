Civil Service Exam Result August 2022 – REGION 1 PASSERS (PROFESSIONAL)

This is the Civil Service Exam Result August 2022 list of Region 1 passers for professional level as released by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once CSC will release it.

CSC conducted the Civil Service Examination – Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) on August 7, 2022, at testing centers of CSC in NCR, CAR, CARAGA, BARMM, and all regional testing centers in the Philippines.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE

Professional Level (in English and Filipino)

Numerical Ability (Basic Operations; Word Problems)

Analytical Ability (Word Association – identifying assumptions and conclusions; Logic; Data Interpretation)

Verbal Ability (Grammar and Correct Usage; Vocabulary; Paragraph Organization; Reading Comprehension)

General Information (professional and subprofessional levels)

Philippine Constitution

Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA No. 6713)

Peace and Human Rights Issues and Concepts

Environment Management and Protection

RELEASE DATE

The Civil Service Exam Result August 2022 is expected to be released within sixty (60) days after the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the CSC earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring civil servants shall obtain at least 80.00% general rating to pass the examination. Just visit this website regularly or refresh the page for further updates and information.