This is the Civil Service Exam Result For FOE, POE, BCLTE October 2022 full list of passers as released by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once CSC will release it.

Civil Service Commission conducted the Civil Service Examination for the Fire Officer Examination (FOE), Penology Officer Examination (POE), and Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE) on October 23, 2022, at designated testing centers around the country.

EXAM COVERAGE:

Fire Officer Exam (FOE)

General Ability (25%): Verbal, Analytical and Numerical

Fire Suppression (30%): Pre-Fire Planning; Firefighting Techniques and Procedures; Tools, Equipment and Apparatus

Fire Safety and Prevention (20%): Fire Code of the Philippines; Fire Safety Related Codes, NFPA Laws and other BFP Issuances (Building Code, Electrical Code); BFP Citizens Charter, SOP/MCs on Fire Safety Inspection

Fire Investigation (15%): The Law on Arson in the Philippines (RPC); Procedures and Techniques; SOP’s in Fire and Arson Investigation

Administrative Matters (10%): RA 6975, 9263 & 9592 and its IRR; CSC Rules and Regulations and Qualification Standards; BFP Memo Circulars and SOP’s on Administrative Matters

Penology Officer Exam (POE)

General Ability (50%): Verbal, Analytical, Numerical

Jail Management Concepts and Applications (30%): Commitment and Classifications of Inmates/Prisoners/Detainees; Reception Procedures, Classification and Disciplinary Boards and Punishable Acts of Inmates; Treatment of Inmates with Special Needs

Custodial Concepts and Applications (45%): Custody, Security and Control, Emergency Plans, Movement and Transfer of Prisoners and Detainees; Inmates’ Rights and Privileges

Inmates Welfare and Development Programs (15%)

BJMP Administrative Matters (10%): Salient Features of RA 6713 & RA 9263; Omnibus Rules on Leave; Bill of Rights – Article III of the Constitution; RA 9745; 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions; 2017 BJMP Comprehensive Administrative Disciplinary Machinery

Basic Competency on Local Treasury Exam (BCLTE)

General Ability (Verbal; Analytical; Leadership and Management; RA 6713)

Specialized/ Technical Area (Mobilization of Resources; Management of Local Treasury Services; Safekeeping of Local Funds and Records; Preparation and Analysis of Treasury and Non-Treasury Related Reports; Coordinating and Communicating Local Treasury Matters with Stakeholders; Management of Other PFM Areas; Management of Inter-Government and Other Fund Transfers)

RELEASE DATE

The Civil Service Exam Result For FOE, POE, BCLTE is expected to be released within 40 days after the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the CSC earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.