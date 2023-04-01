Civil Service Exam Result March 2023 Region 3 PASSERS (Professional)

This is the Civil Service Exam Result March 2023 Region 3 passers for the professional level as released by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Civil Service Commission conducted the Civil Service Examination – Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) at testing centers in NCR, CAR, CARAGA, BARMM, and all regional testing centers in the Philippines on March 26, 2023.

According to CSC, a total of 403,567 examinees were registered to take the CSE-PPT in 94 testing centers nationwide. 86.89% of these examinees are expected to take the exam for Professional level.

Professional Level | BARMM | CAR | CARAGA | NCR | Region 1 | Region 2 | Region 3 | Region 4 | Region 5 | Region 6 | Region 7 | Region 8 | Region 9 | Region 10 | Region 11 | Region 12

CIVIL SERVICE EXAM COVERAGE:

The March 2023 Civil Service Exam Result covered the following topics:

Professional Level (in English and Filipino)

Numerical Ability (Basic Operations; Word Problems)

Analytical Ability (Word Association – identifying assumptions and conclusions; Logic; Data Interpretation)

Verbal Ability (Grammar and Correct Usage; Vocabulary; Paragraph Organization; Reading Comprehension)

General Information (professional and subprofessional levels)

Philippine Constitution

Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA No. 6713)

Peace and Human Rights Issues and Concepts

Environment Management and Protection

TARGET RELEASE DATE

The Civil Service Commission will release the result within 60 days after the last day of examination.

REMINDER

The result may be released by the Civil Service Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice. A civil service examinee shall obtain a general rating of 80.00% in order to pass the examination