Civilian shot dead in Somalia during coronavirus enforcement

NAIROBI, Kenya — A police officer in Somalia’s capital has been arrested in the fatal shooting of at least one civilian while enforcing coronavirus restrictions, fellow officer Ahmed Muse said Saturday.

The shooting Friday evening sparked protests in Mogadishu that continued Saturday with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been growing anger among some residents over alleged abuses by security forces, including beatings, while enforcing virus-related restrictions.

Shouts of “No police, no curfew” could be heard as hundreds of protesters took to the streets and damaged a police landmark at a city roundabout.

FEATURED STORIES

The country’s police chief on Saturday fired the commissioner in charge of security in Bondhere district where the shooting occurred.

Somalia has one of the world’s weakest health systems and virus cases have been rising quickly. The Horn of Africa nation had more than 325 cases as of Saturday.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ