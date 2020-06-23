CKGSB Ranked Top 50 in the World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking 2020

BEIJING, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) ranks 17th in the world for industrial application in the World Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking and 37th out of all 265 universities and colleges listed, making it the only Chinese business school among the top 50 of universities and colleges in the ranking.

The Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU), a university alliance formed by Hanze University of Applied Sciences released the World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking for 2020 on June 11th and is an alternative to the traditional rankings, to evaluate universities’ real contribution to society and aim to reach maximum impact.

WURI highlights creative and innovative approaches to university research and education that focus on: industrial applications, value-creating startups and entrepreneurship, social responsibility, ethics, integrity, and student mobility and openness for exchange and collaboration between schools and national borders.

“As the first private business school in China, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has aimed to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, a humanistic spirit, a strong sense of social responsibility and an innovative mind-set so that they can compete with compassion and empathy and can embrace and drive innovations for economic development and social advancement,” said Dr. Xiang Bing, Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization of CKGSB.

“In 2005, we were the first business school to systematically incorporate humanities, including history, philosophy and religion, into business education. In 2010, we were one of the first schools in China to make it mandatory for EMBA students to volunteer for 48-hours before graduating. As a business school, we would like to bring together business, government, civil society, NGOs and international organizations to solve pressing social problems such as inequality, diminishing social mobility and sustainability.”

Despite being a business school, CKGSB goes beyond the scope of traditional business education and cuts across sectors like social innovation, technologies and entrepreneurship. The Master of Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation (METI) program, launched in 2017, organically incorporates technology application in businesses and its Chuang Community has become one of China’s largest ecosystem for entrepreneurs and economic disruptors looking for early-stage incubation which has produced 35 unicorns already.

For more information about CKGSB, please visit https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/

