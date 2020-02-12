Clairo Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 13, 2020

Fresh off a colossal 2019, alt-pop megastar Clairo has announced a run of headline Australian tour dates to coincide with her performances at Groovin The Moo.

Clairo was announced as part of the massive Groovin The Moo lineup earlier this week, which also features Gang Of Youths, Tones And I, Kelis, Hayden James, Mallrat and plenty more.

The ‘Bags’ artist will be playing headline dates in Fremantle, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. The best part? All proceeds from her headline dates will be going to an assortment of bushfire relief foundations, like the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities, Foodbank and Animals Australia. Yep, all proceeds.

You can check Clairo’s full headline tour dates below, and check out all the info regarding Groovin The Moo here.

[embedded content]

Clairo 2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale midday local time, Wednesday 19th February

Tuesday, 28th April

Freo.Social, Fremantle (18+)

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 30th April

Max Watt’s, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 5th May

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 6th May

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website