Clark airport nominated for ‘best in architecture, design’ in 2021

THE Clark International Airport in Pampanga was nominated at the 2021 Prix Versailles World Finale, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) has announced.

Prix Versailles is an international award that recognizes the best architecture and design projects in the world.

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Arthur “Art” Tugade said that the nomination “brings great honor and pride not just as part of the DOTr, but also, most importantly, as a Filipino,” said Tugade.

He said the construction of the airport would not have been possible “without the hard work of our partner agencies, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), our contractors, and dedicated workers”.

For the airport category, the Clark International Airport would be competing against five other airports in Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, and the United States.

According to the DoTr, the French-based organization said that the winners would be announced in late November or early December this year.