Clark airport’s new terminal 99-percent complete, says DOTr

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO –– The new passenger terminal of the Clark International Airport (CRK), located 20 kilometers north of this Pampanga capital, is 99.14-percent complete, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Friday.

“Under the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program of the Duterte Administration, construction work for the airport expansion project is being rolled out at an accelerated pace. And [amid] the current pandemic, stringent health and safety measures were put in place, when work resumed,” the DOTr announced on social media.

DOTr called the facility a “keystone” in the economic development of Central Luzon, which is north of Metro Manila.

The new terminal will help CRK triple its passenger volume from 4.2 million to 12.2 million yearly and ease air traffic at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

CRK has been operated and maintained by the private consortium Lipad since 2019. Closed since April due to the pandemic, it resumed international flights for returning Filipinos on June 5.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority funded the terminal project at a cost of P15 billion. Megawide-GMR has been building the structure since late 2018.

Lipad had announced it to be operational in July this year.

LZB

