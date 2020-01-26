Classes in Tagaytay to resume on Monday, January 27

MANILA, Philippines — Classes in Tagaytay city will resume on Monday, January 27, Mayor Agnes Tolentino announced.

“Please be advised that upon the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, classes in the schools in Tagaytay city will resume on Monday, January 27, 2020,” Tolentino said Sunday in an advisory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tolentino said the local government will distribute face masks to all students.

The announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) lowered the status of Taal Volcano which means that there is “decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption.”

FEATURED STORIES

Taal’s eruption last January 12 prompted the suspension of classes near the volcano and displacement of thousands of families from their homes.

Meanwhile, residents of Batangas towns in lockdown, except Agoncillo and Laurel, may now opt to return to their homes following the downgrade of Taal’s status.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ