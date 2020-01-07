Classes suspended in Albay towns due to heavy rains

LEGAZPI CITY — Classes in all levels were suspended in Manito and Bacacay towns in Albay on Tuesday morning due to heavy rains brought by the Tail End of Cold Front.

Joebert Daria, head of the Manito Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), said from Sunday night to Monday afternoon, the towns have recorded 144.3 mm of rainfall, prompting the officials to activate alert level 2 status.

“The moderate to heavy rains caused the rivers and creeks to overflow,” he said.

Daria said residents in Barangay (village) Malobago were advised to move in their relocation area since Monday due to the threat of flooding and landslide.

The MDRRMO advised the public not to cross rivers and creeks while all barangay disaster officials were activated to monitor low lying and landslide prone areas.

In Bacacay town, Mayor Armando Romano also delacred suspension of classes in the island barangays.

