Classes suspended in Olongapo, Zambales due to ‘habagat’

OLONGAPO CITY — Some classes in public and private schools in this city and the province of Zambales were suspended on Tuesday, June 13, due to the effects of southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. announced the suspension of classes in elementary and high school after the city was put under the yellow rainfall warning alert by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

A yellow rainfall advisory is raised when the expected rainfall amount is between 7.5 millimeters and 15 mm within one hour and likely to continue.

Paulino also advised the students to stay home.

Different local governments in Zambales also suspended classes as they were put under the orange rainfall warning signal.

The orange advisory is raised in areas where rainfall is between 15 mm and 30 mm within one hour. Flooding is a definite threat in communities under the orange alert.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon are being experienced in this city and Zambales. INQ

lzb

