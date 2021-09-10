Classes, work suspended in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY: Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba ordered the suspension of classes and work as Typhoon “Kiko” is to hit the forecast to hit province later on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Signal No. 3 in the province and in parts of Northern Luzon.

Maramba said the suspension of classes, even if these are held online, covers public and private schools at all levels.

Meanwhile, work suspension will apply to both government and private establishments, except frontliners and disaster-response workers.

He also ordered a liquor ban until the typhoon exits from the province.

He urged villagers to get ready as landslides and floods may be expected in low-lying areas.

The early announcement seeks to avoid a repeat of the disaster resulting from the massive floods spawned by Ulysses in the province in November last year, Mamba said in a text message on Friday.



Rescue teams have been dispatched to flood-prone areas for monitoring and response. Relief packs are being prepared at the provincial social welfare office.

Disaster officials warned of possible flooding along lower and middle Cagayan rivers such as in the Siffu-Mallig and Pinacanauan de Ilagan areas and in Pinacanauan de Tuguegarao, Dummon, Chico and Pared rivers.