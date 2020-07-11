“Claudia Barretto performs with One Republic on their latest single, ‘Better Days’”

Singer Claudia Barretto performed with American pop rock band One Republic at a fundraising concert.

On her Instagram account last July 10, singer Claudia Barretto revealed that she got the opportunity to perform along with American pop rock band One Republic through a virtual performance for the benefit of the International Justice Mission (IJM) Concerts of Hope. This is a series of mini-videos on YouTube to help raise funds for communities affected by the COVID-19 virus by supplying basic needs, like continued aftercare, food, and housing, and by also actively investigating cases of increased violence and human trafficking. Claudia’s performance with the multi-Grammy award winning group One Republic was uploaded on the International Justice Mission’s official YouTube channel last July 10.

The 20-year-old artist entered the music industry with her self-titled EP two years ago and has continued to work on her career by releasing two singles last year, “HEAD/HEART” which was a collaboration with local singer Jason Dhakal and another collaboration with artist Joey Tha Boy for his track “Chasing.”

Apart from singing, the younger sister of Julia Barretto is also a staunch mental health advocate after opening up about hers her own experience with depression and anxiety and sharing how she coped with the condition as a speaker for She Talks Asia last year.

Last April, Claudia, along with her older sisters Dani and Julia partnered with a local design studio in order to raise funds to build and provide an emergency quarantine facility which they were able to provide and officially turn over to the Fe Del Mundo Medical Center last April 24.

On her Instagram account, she wrote, “One Republic featuring Claudia Barretto for IJM Concerts of Hope

“Had the honor of performing alongside @onerepublic on their latest single ‘Better Days’ for a good cause 🤍 International Justice Mission partners with local authorities to rescue victims of violence, bring criminals to justice, restore survivors, and strengthen justice systems. Please check ijm.org for more information.”

Watch Claudia performing with One Republic here:

[embedded content]